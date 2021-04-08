Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,606,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,181,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.84% of Garmin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $137.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

