Norges Bank Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,145,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,099,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of International Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:IP opened at $54.94 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

