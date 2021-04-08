Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,787,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,959,000. Norges Bank owned 1.15% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

TCOM stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.