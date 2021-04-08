Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,920,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,179,000. Norges Bank owned 0.80% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 768,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 711,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

