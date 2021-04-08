Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,920,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,947,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.28% of Hess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.