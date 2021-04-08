Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,521,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,627,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $129.18 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

