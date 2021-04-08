Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,402,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,074,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.79% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.24. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

