Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 15,321,681 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,321,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,908,000. Norges Bank owned 0.77% of PG&E as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

