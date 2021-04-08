Norges Bank Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,933,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,651,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.