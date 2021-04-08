Norges Bank Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,117,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,065,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of The Kroger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

