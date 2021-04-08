Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,422 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Copa worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Copa by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 45.7% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Shares of CPA opened at $80.38 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

