Northern Trust Corp Acquires 140,300 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 878.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.09. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,142 shares of company stock worth $5,245,335.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

