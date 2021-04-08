Northern Trust Corp Acquires 21,097 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Lemonade worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMND opened at $91.66 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.16.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $7,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,668,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 62,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $9,432,650.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

