Northern Trust Corp Acquires 223,008 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 2,255.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,008 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.25% of StepStone Group worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

