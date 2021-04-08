Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 131,621 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.37% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,624,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of LUNG opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.12. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

