Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Fulgent Genetics worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

