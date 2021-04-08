Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 122,279 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $9,614,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,184 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,081 shares of company stock worth $3,288,498. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $809.47 million, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

