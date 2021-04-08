Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 62.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teck Resources by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 1,180,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 187,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Shares of TECK opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.