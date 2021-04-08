Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 904,707 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.95% of Franklin Street Properties worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 928,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,564,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

