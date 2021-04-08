Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $889.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

