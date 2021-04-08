Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.46% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 329,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 223,972 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 95,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

