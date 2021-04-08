Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Provention Bio worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

PRVB opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

