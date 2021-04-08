Northern Trust Corp Has $8.92 Million Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.53% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of FLWS opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $572,628.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,992,686.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,834. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.