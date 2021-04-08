Northern Trust Corp Has $9.18 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Universal Electronics worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Universal Electronics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $763.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $155,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $183,030.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

