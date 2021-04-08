Northern Trust Corp Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

KOF opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

