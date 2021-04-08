Northern Trust Corp Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Keros Therapeutics worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

KROS stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. Insiders have sold a total of 104,837 shares of company stock worth $6,372,709 in the last three months.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

