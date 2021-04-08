Northern Trust Corp Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 109.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 124,244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKD opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

