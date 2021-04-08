Northern Trust Corp Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Intersect ENT worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.