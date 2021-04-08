Northern Trust Corp Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,522 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Conduent worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Conduent by 28.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,729,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 380,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 347,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

