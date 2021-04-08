Northern Trust Corp Has $9.80 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,613,000 after buying an additional 114,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,072,000 after acquiring an additional 59,408 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $143.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $143.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

