Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $102.69.

