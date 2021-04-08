Northern Trust Corp Invests $8.86 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,773,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,430,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,302,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,002,000.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.10. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

