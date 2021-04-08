Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of PDF Solutions worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $703.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

