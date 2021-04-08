Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

PPC stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

