Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of PBF Energy worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

