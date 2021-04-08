Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $966.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

