Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Mplx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in Mplx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 383,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

