Northern Trust Corp Purchases 80,394 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of Athenex worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Laidlaw lowered their price objective on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Athenex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $381.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

