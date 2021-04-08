Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,220 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of PetMed Express worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 74,733 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of PETS opened at $33.51 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $679.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,300. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.