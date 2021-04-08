Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Impinj worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $54.19 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,984 shares of company stock worth $2,922,905. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

