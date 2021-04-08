Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,411 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Brightcove worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $868.84 million, a PE ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.