Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,404 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Surgery Partners worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $16,136,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 258.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

