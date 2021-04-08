Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,686 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of Alector worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alector by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Alector by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,125 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.