Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,059 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.42% of QCR worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of QCR by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.