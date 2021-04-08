Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,858 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of First Foundation worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Foundation by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in First Foundation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 120,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

