Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,628 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.29% of OraSure Technologies worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 212,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.84 million, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

