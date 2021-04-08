Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,317 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,317 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kinross Gold worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,600,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 358,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

