Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,785 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 58,515 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 97.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $93.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

