Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,012 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Sapiens International worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.