Northern Trust Corp Sells 62,383 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Oceaneering International worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

